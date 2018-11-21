Locastro was traded from the Dodgers to the Yankees on Wednesday in exchange for Drew Finley and cash considerations.

Locastro played in 18 games for the Dodgers this past season with most of his opportunities coming as a pinch runner in September. He spent the vast majority of the year at Triple-A Oklahoma City, hitting .279/.389/.409 with four home runs, 25 RBI and 18 stolen bases. Look for him to begin the 2019 season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre serving as outfield depth.