Locastro was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Monday.

Locastro was the roster casualty needed to free up a 40-man spot for DJ LeMahieu, who was signed to a two-year deal Monday. The 26-year-old spent the majority of the 2018 season at Triple-A, hitting .279/.389/.409 with 18 steals in 83 games for Oklahoma City. Locastro also played in 18 games for the Dodgers, slashing .182/.357/.273 with four steals in 14 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories