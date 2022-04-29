Locastro went 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs and a stolen base in a 10-5 win over the Orioles on Thursday.

Locastro did a good job of getting on base in the victory, and he scored the Yankees' first run after reaching on an error in the fifth inning. The outfielder used his legs to produce another run in the eighth when he walked, stole second and eventually crossed the plate on a wild pitch. Locastro has three stolen bases over his past five games, but he has primarily been used as a pinch runner this season, severely limiting his fantasy appeal.