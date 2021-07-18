site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Tim Locastro: Placed on IL
The Yankees placed Locastro (knee) on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The move comes as no surprise after Locastro tore his right ACL in Saturday's game and will miss the remainder of 2021. Ryan LaMarre was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
