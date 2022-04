Locastros was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will start in left field Sunday against the Orioles, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Locastro missed out on the Yankees' Opening Day roster but will join the club less than two weeks into the season. He'll receive the start Sunday but is unlikely to see much regular action in the outfield for New York while Joey Gallo, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks remain healthy.