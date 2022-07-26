The Yankees recalled Locastro from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
Locastro could get a fair amount of playing time while Giancarlo Stanton (Achilles) is on the injured list. The outfielder has a .240/.321/.480 slash line with six stolen bases in 19 games this season.
