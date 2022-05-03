Locastro stole a base and scored after entering Monday's win over the Blue Jays as a pinch runner in the ninth inning.

With the score tied 2-2, Giancarlo Stanton led off the ninth frame with a single. The Yankees opted to replace him with Locastro on first base, and the move paid dividends when Locastro stole second and scored on a two-out single. The speedy outfielder leads New York with four thefts and has scored eight runs this season, but he's difficult to deploy in fantasy since his primarily role has been as a pinch runner.