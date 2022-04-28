Locastro pinch ran and recorded a stolen base in a 5-2 win Wednesday over Baltimore.
Locastro ran for Giancarlo Stanton following an eighth-inning single and stole second base. He stayed in the game and played center field for the top of the ninth. The speedster has appeared in eight games this season but only has five plate appearances. He's been a late-inning defense replacement, pinch runner or pinch hitter in seven straight games.
