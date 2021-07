Locastro was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Yankees on Thursday in exchange for right-hander Keegan Curtis, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Locastro saw sporadic playing time with the Diamondbacks to begin the year, and he slashed .178/.271/.220 with a home run, 11 runs, five RBI and five stolen bases in 55 games. The 28-year-old will likely take on a depth role in the Yankees' outfield going forward, but he'll provide his new club with a speed option with strong defensive abilities.