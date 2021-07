Locastro is being sent to a nearby hospital to undergo an MRI after he exited Saturday's game against Boston with right knee soreness.

Locastro exited soon after crashing into the wall while catching a flyball in the first inning. He was looked at by the Yankees' medical staff and will now undergo an MRI. A firm diagnosis should emerge for the outfielder following Saturday's tests, and for the time being, he can be considered questionable for Sunday's series finale.