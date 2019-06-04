Yankees' TJ Sikkema: Snagged by Yankees with 38th pick

The Yankees have selected Sikkema with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A stout 6-foot lefty with backend-starter potential, Sikkema has a low-90s fastball that can touch 95 mph. A junior from Missouri, Sikkema has a four-pitch mix and a competitive mound presence that evaluators love. His intangibles and pitchability should get him to the big leagues in some role, but he lacks the type of upside that would make him a worthwhile stash in most dynasty leagues.