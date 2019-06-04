Yankees' TJ Sikkema: Snagged by Yankees with 38th pick
The Yankees have selected Sikkema with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
A stout 6-foot lefty with backend-starter potential, Sikkema has a low-90s fastball that can touch 95 mph. A junior from Missouri, Sikkema has a four-pitch mix and a competitive mound presence that evaluators love. His intangibles and pitchability should get him to the big leagues in some role, but he lacks the type of upside that would make him a worthwhile stash in most dynasty leagues.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start