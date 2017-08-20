Yankees' Todd Frazier: Blasts 21st home run Saturday

Frazier went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and two runs Saturday against the Red Sox.

Frazier's 21st home run of the season gave the Yankees an insurance run they'd eventually need in order to secure the victory against their divisional rivals. He's homered in back-to-back contests, so he could be a player for fantasy owners to look at in case he's embarking on a hot streak, but otherwise his overall numbers haven't been very helpful in fantasy leagues.