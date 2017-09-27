Play

Yankees' Todd Frazier: Day off Wednesday

Frazier is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rays.

Chase Headley will start at third base Wednesday night while Frazier heads to the bench. Over the last seven games, Frazier has gone just 3-for-21 (.143) driven in just a single run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast