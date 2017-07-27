Yankees' Todd Frazier: Goes yard in win

Frazier went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

The blast was both his first homer and his first RBI since donning pinstripes, and he's now 5-for-21 (.238) since being traded to the Yankees. While he likely won't hit for an average much higher than that the rest of the way, the 31-year-old is now up to 17 home runs on the year and figures to be a decent source of power.