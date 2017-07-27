Yankees' Todd Frazier: Goes yard in win
Frazier went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Reds.
The blast was both his first homer and his first RBI since donning pinstripes, and he's now 5-for-21 (.238) since being traded to the Yankees. While he likely won't hit for an average much higher than that the rest of the way, the 31-year-old is now up to 17 home runs on the year and figures to be a decent source of power.
More News
-
Yankees' Todd Frazier: Making first start as Yankee•
-
Yankees' Todd Frazier: Scheduled to make first start as Yankee•
-
Yankees' Todd Frazier: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Todd Frazier: Shipped to Yankees in blockbuster deal•
-
White Sox's Todd Frazier: Healthy scratch from Tuesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Todd Frazier: Red Sox closing in•
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...