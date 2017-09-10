Play

Yankees' Todd Frazier: Heads to bench Sunday

Frazier is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Frazier will open the day on the bench after starting each of the past six games, going 4-for-19 with two homers and four RBI over that stretch. Chase Headley will take over at third base and bat second in his place.

