Yankees' Todd Frazier: Heads to bench Wednesday

Frazier is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mets.

Manager Joe Girardi will give Frazier a day to clear his head following a 3-for-20 slide at the plate over the past six contests. Frazier's absence from the lineup will allow Chase Headley to move over to his natural position at third base while Garrett Cooper comes off the bench to cover first base.

