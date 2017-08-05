Yankees' Todd Frazier: Launches 18th homer in Friday loss

Frazier went 2-for-4 with a solo homer Friday against the Indians.

Frazier crushed his 18th homer of the year to put the Yankees on the board in the fifth inning of a road loss. Although he certainly could go on a hot streak at any time, his .207/.329/.418 slash line makes him an underwhelming fantasy option.

