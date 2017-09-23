Play

Yankees' Todd Frazier: Leaves yard for 27th time Saturday

Frazier went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and a walk Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Frazier belted his 27th bomb of the season to provide the Yankees an insurance run in the eighth inning of a road victory. He's cranked out six homers this month, but aside from his ability to leave the yard, his batting average has been a liability for fantasy owners.

