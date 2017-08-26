Yankees' Todd Frazier: Out of lineup Saturday
Frazier is not in Saturday's lineup against Seattle.
Frazier, who will get the day off following eight straight starts, will get the chance to clear his head after going 0-for-10 from the plate the last three games. In his place, Chase Headley slides over to third while Greg Bird makes a return (ankle) at first base. With Bird back in the lineup, Frazier will likely lose more playing time to Headley at the hot corner.
