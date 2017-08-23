Yankees' Todd Frazier: Rips triple among three hits

Frazier went 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and two runs against the Tigers on Tuesday.

He gave his old divisional foes a harsh greeting, but we're still waiting for the Frazier of old to reappear. This season's .216 average is still brutal, and while he's been better on that front over his last 15 games (.286 with three homers), he's still put up six 0-fers in that span. Frazier is a better hitter than what he's shown this year, but that's a small consolation for fantasy owners who have endured his disappointing 2017 campaign.