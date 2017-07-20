Yankees' Todd Frazier: Scheduled to make first start as Yankee

Frazier is expected to make his first start as a Yankee in Thursday's game against the Mariners, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The newly acquired third baseman made his debut in pinstripes Wednesday as a pinch hitter and appeared in two at-bats, striking out and being hit on the hand by a pitch. His hand is expected to be fine, however, allowing him to start in the series opener in Seattle on Thursday.

