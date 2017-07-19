Yankees' Todd Frazier: Shipped to Yankees in blockbuster deal

Frazier was traded to the Yankees on Tuesday as part of a multi-player deal.

Frazier will pack his bags and head to the east coast to join the American League pennant race with teammates David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle. Frazier could be in line to see playing time at first base, third base and as the designated hitter with his new club. The 31-year-old should also see an uptick in his fantasy production hitting in a much more potent Yankees lineup. Frazier is hitting just .207 this season but still sports a solid ISO of .225.