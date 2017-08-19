Yankees' Todd Frazier: Slugs 20th bomb of season Friday
Frazier went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and two runs Friday against the Red Sox.
Frazier launched his 20th homer of the campaign to start a Yankees' rally that would eventually erase a three-run deficit, though the team would go on to lose. Despite his solid number of bombs, his batting average is toxic to most fantasy teams while his slugging percentage is sub-par as well.
