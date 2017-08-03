Yankees' Todd Frazier: Takes seat Thursday

Frazier is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Indians, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Frazier will head to the bench for a breather after starting 13 straight games for his new club. It's been a struggle for the 31-year-old recently, as he is slashing just .182/.321/.250 with one homer in 14 games (44 at-bats) for the Yankees. Ronald Torreyes is starting at third base in his stead.