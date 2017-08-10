Yankees' Todd Frazier: Triple away from cycle Wednesday
Frazier went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, and four runs scored in Wednesday's 11-5 win over the Blue Jays.
It was easily Frazier's most productive game since joining the Yankees, and his two-out, two-run double helped break open a game the team led by just one at the time. The third baseman is hitting .280 with a pair of longballs since the calendar flipped to August, so he may finally be starting to turn the corner on what's been an otherwise disappointing season at the plate.
