The Yankees activated Kahnle (biceps) from the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Kahnle will join the Yankees' bullpen ahead of their three-game weekend series at Dodger Stadium after missing the first two months of the 2023 regular season due to lingering right biceps tendinitis. He signed a two-year, $11.5 million free-agent contract with New York over the winter and could potentially pitch his way into a share of the team's unsettled closer role.
