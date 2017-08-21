Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Allows two runs in loss
Kahnle did not record an out Sunday, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk in a loss to the Red Sox.
Kahnle has been very reliable all season, especially with his new club since being dealt to the Yankees at the trade deadline, but struggles have cropped up recently. In his last two outings, he's allowed four runs on five hits and a pair of walks while recording just two outs. It's likely too early to overreact, but if he continues to struggle, Kahnle could start falling lower in the pecking order in a crowded bullpen.
