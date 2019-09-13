Play

Kahnle (hand) is available Friday against Toronto, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Kahnle battled wrist tendinitis earlier in the week but returned to pitch an inning Thursday against the Tigers. He injured his hand on a bin of sunflower seeds in the dugout and had to be checked out by team trainers, but he's apparently been cleared to pitch.

