Kahnle agreed to a one-year, $1.312,500 million deal with the Yankees on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Kahnle appeared in 69 games split between the Yankees and White Sox last year, posting a 2.59 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with a 96:17 K:BB over 62.2 innings of relief work. The 28-year-old finished off the season strong with the Bronx Bombers after coming over in July, and is set to serve in a high-leverage setup role in 2018.