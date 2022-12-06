Kahnle signed a two-year, $11.5 million deal with the Yankees on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Kahnle owns a 3.78 career ERA across 290.1 major-league innings, but just 13.2 of those innings have come in the last three seasons as he's dealt with Tommy John surgery and other arm troubles. The 33-year-old righty finds himself back in a spot where he's had success in the past, as he spent parts of four seasons as a Yankee, producing a 3.67 ERA and 35.5 percent strikeout rate in 2019. Kahnle only has five career saves and probably won't add too many to that total this season, but he could feature regularly in the seventh and eighth innings if he pitches well.
