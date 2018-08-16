Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Called up Thursday
Kahnle was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Kahnle will take the roster place of Luis Cessa, who was optioned back to the minors following his start against Tampa Bay on Wednesday. Though Kahnle tossed an inning of work versus Boston earlier this month, he's only appeared in nine games for the Yankees this season, as he's spent a majority of the past couple months at the Triple-A level working through some velocity issues.
