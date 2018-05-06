Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Closing in on mound work
Kahnle (shoulder) said Sunday that he expects to throw a bullpen session during the upcoming week, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Kahnle has been limited to throwing off flat ground for roughly a week, and with the righty experiencing no renewed pain in his shoulder, it appears he's ready to graduate to mound work. It's expected that Kahnle will throw off a mound a couple of times before advancing to facing hitters in live batting practice and then beginning a rehab assignment. If he endures no setbacks along the way, Kahnle should return from the 10-day disabled list by the end of the month.
