Kahnle (shoulder) has been reinstated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Friday's matchup against the Angels.

Kahnle has returned from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will be available to come out of the bullpen Friday. He appeared in six games, accruing a 6.14 ERA and 1.64 WHIP with nine strikeouts prior to hitting the disabled list.