Kahnle (biceps) could start throwing as soon as next week, James O'Connell of the New York Daily News reports.

Kahnle is on the 15-day injured list with tendinitis in his right biceps, and it's a positive sign that he's feeling well enough to possibly start his throwing program in the coming days. He'll likely need a rehab assignment because of his missed time, but if things go well he could be helping the New York bullpen before the end of April.