Kahnle is currently sidelined with tendinitis in his biceps, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Kahnle told Hoch that he had a similar condition in 2018, and that he attempted to pitch it and wound up getting sent to the minors. The right-hander believes it will take him about a month for it to clear up. Signed to a two-year deal this offseason, There's a very good chance that Kahnle will now open the season on the injured list, and help to hope to hope the Yankees in the middle of April without setback.