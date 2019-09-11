Kahnle was unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Tigers due to right wrist tendinitis, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old hasn't pitched since Saturday when he gave up two hits in one-third of an inning. Manager Aaron Boone expects him to be available Wednesday, and per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, Kahnle said the tendinitis cropped up over the last few days, though it's since cleared up.