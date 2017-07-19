Kahnle was traded to the Yankees on Tuesday as part of a multi-player deal.

Though he doesn't have the name recognition of fellow teammates Todd Frazier and David Robertson, Kahnle may have been the most valuable piece moving to New York in Tuesday's blockbuster trade. The 27-year-old is in the midst of a breakout campaign, as he sports a 2.50 ERA (1.47 FIP) and ridiculous 60:7 K:BB ratio over 36 innings of relief this year. While he'll certainly be impactful out of the Yankees' bullpen moving forward, Kahnle doesn't project to provide much standard fantasy outside of his dominant ratios.