Kahnle (biceps) has been playing catch and expects to throw from a mound within a week, per MLB.com.

Kahnle is dealing with right biceps tendinitis and is on the 60-day IL. The veteran reliever appears to be progressing in his throwing program, however, and moving on to mound work will be a significant step toward a return. Kahnle will likely take his time to ramp up since he isn't eligible to be activated from the injured list until late May.