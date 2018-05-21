Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Eying weekend return
Manager Aaron Boone said Kahnle (shoulder) is hoping to return from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Kahnle was originally hoping to rejoin the Yankees prior to Monday's series opener against the Twins, but it now sounds like Friday is a more realistic return date. He's set to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Low-A Charleston on Monday, and if all goes well he could be back in the Yankees' bullpen by the weekend. The reliever has been sidelined since mid-April with a shoulder injury.
