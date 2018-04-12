Kahnle was ejected from Wednesday's 10-7 win over the Red Sox after getting involved in a bench-clearing brawl in the seventh inning.

The right-hander never pitched in the game but was still one of two Yankees tossed as a result of the scrum, along with primary instigator Tyler Austin. Kahnle's been struggling to begin the year, posting a 7.11 ERA and 7:7 K:BB in 6.1 innings, so some frustration may have boiled over for him. It remains to be seen whether he'll face any additional discipline from the league.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories