Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Gets ejected Wednesday
Kahnle was ejected from Wednesday's 10-7 win over the Red Sox after getting involved in a bench-clearing brawl in the seventh inning.
The right-hander never pitched in the game but was still one of two Yankees tossed as a result of the scrum, along with primary instigator Tyler Austin. Kahnle's been struggling to begin the year, posting a 7.11 ERA and 7:7 K:BB in 6.1 innings, so some frustration may have boiled over for him. It remains to be seen whether he'll face any additional discipline from the league.
