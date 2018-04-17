Kahnle was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with right shoulder tendinitis.

Kahnle's velocity had been trending downwards, something which often indicates an injury is present. His exact recovery timeline is not yet clear, but he'll miss at minimum 10 days. The Yankees remain hopeful that the issue is a minor one. Luis Cessa was called up from Triple-A to take his spot in the bullpen.

