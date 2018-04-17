Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Heads to disabled list
Kahnle was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with right shoulder tendinitis.
Kahnle's velocity had been trending downwards, something which often indicates an injury is present. His exact recovery timeline is not yet clear, but he'll miss at minimum 10 days. The Yankees remain hopeful that the issue is a minor one. Luis Cessa was called up from Triple-A to take his spot in the bullpen.
More News
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?