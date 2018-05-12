Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Heads to Tampa
Kahnle (shoulder) will travel to Tampa on Sunday and could return to the Yankees for the series in Texas beginning May 21, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Kahnle continues to gradually work his way back into game shape, recently throwing a 20-pitch bullpen session Wednesday during his first time back on a mound since suffering a shoulder injury in April. It's expected that Kahnle will appear in a couple rehab outings before his return to the majors.
