Kahnle pitched a scoreless inning against the Dodgers on Friday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one batter.

Kahnle had been out all season with a biceps injury before he was activated Thursday. The veteran reliever made his campaign debut against the team for which he played last year, though a forearm injury limited him to just 13 regular-season appearances with Los Angeles. Kahnle handled a pretty hefty workload Friday, tossing 29 pitches (17 strikes) and fanning James Outman after allowing a two-out double followed by a walk. The right-hander will likely get a chance to work in high-leverage situations for the Yankees pretty quickly, but with only 15 big-league games under his belt since 2019, he may not pitch in back-to-back contests for awhile.