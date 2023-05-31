Kahnle (biceps) is headed to Los Angeles to join the Yankees for their weekend series against the Dodgers, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Kahnle joins Josh Donaldson (hamstring) and Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) as Yankees expected to return from the injured list this weekend. The reliever has been out all year with right biceps tendinitis but has looked sharp on his rehab assignment, yielding one run with a 6:3 K:BB over five frames.