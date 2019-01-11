Kahnle signed a one-year contract with the Yankees on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

Kahnle had a rough season out of the bullpen for the Yankees in 2017, posting a 6.56 ERA with a 1.63 WHIP and 30 punchouts across 23.1 innings. The 29-year-old does own a career 3.89 ERA and 1.35 WHIP, so he's found success in the past during stops with the White Sox and Rockies.

