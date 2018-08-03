Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Joins Yankees on Friday
Kahnle was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, DJ Eberle of the Times Leader reports.
The Yankees are optimistic that Kahnle will be available for Friday's contest in Boston, but there's a chance he won't arrive on time after being promoted just five hours prior to the first pitch. Kahnle has spent a majority of the 2018 campaign working out the kinks at the Triple-A level, which includes a concerning dip in velocity from a season ago. Across his past 17 appearances for the RailRiders dating back to June 15, he's logged a 1.62 ERA and 0.90 WHIP with 23 strikeouts in 16.2 innings of relief.
