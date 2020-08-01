Kahnle (forearm) will likely require Tommy John surgery after being diagnosed with a UCL issue, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Kahnle was unavailable for Thursday's game and placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, but manager Aaron Boone revealed that the right-hander will likely require surgery to fix his significant injury. The 30-year-old will undergo further testing to confirm the need for surgery, but Kahnle will miss all of 2020 and most or all of next season if he indeed requires surgery.