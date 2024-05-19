Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Kahnle (shoulder) will likely be activated from the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

After a rehab appearance Saturday, it appears Kahnle is moving in the right direction and could make his season debut this week. The 34-year-old finished out the 2023 season with a 2.66 ERA, along with a 48:19 K:BB and two saves across 40.2 innings.