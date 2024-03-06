Kahnle (shoulder) acknowledged Wednesday that he's unlikely to be ready for the start of the season, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Kahnle ended last season on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation and he's behind schedule this spring after the injury took a little longer than expected to clear up. The reliever is throwing pain-free bullpen sessions and looks to be on track to make a Grapefruit League appearance or two later this month, but he won't quite be ready for Opening Day. Kahnle held a nifty 2.66 ERA and 48:19 K:BB over 40.2 innings in 2023. If healthy, Kahnle should be a key setup man again for the Yankees in 2024..