The Yankees placed Kahnle (biceps) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.
After recently receiving a cortisone injection to address tendinitis in his right biceps, Kahnle could be cleared to begin a throwing program soon, though he'll essentially have to complete spring training all over again since he's already been sidelined for more than three weeks with the injury. Barring any setbacks once he starts throwing again, Kahnle could be cleared to make his 2023 debut out of the Yankees bullpen in late April or early May.
